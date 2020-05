Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Singapore (AFP) May 20, 2020



Singapore was criticised for being "cruel and inhumane" Wednesday after a death sentence was handed down via video-conferencing platform Zoom. Malaysian drug trafficker Punithan Genasan was Friday sentenced to hang in a hearing conducted remotely due to restrictions in place to combat the spread of the Singapore (AFP) May 20, 2020Singapore was criticised for being "cruel and inhumane" Wednesday after a death sentence was handed down via video-conferencing platform Zoom. Malaysian drug trafficker Punithan Genasan was Friday sentenced to hang in a hearing conducted remotely due to restrictions in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus , court officials said. The 37-year-old had been found guilty over the traf 👓 View full article