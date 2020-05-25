China warns US of countermeasures over Hong Kong trading threats
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Beijing (AFP) May 25, 2020
Beijing has warned the US that it will take "every necessary measure" to protect its interests after a top White House advisor warned that Washington might revoke Hong Kong's special trading privileges if China enacts a tough new security law. China plans to impose legislation on the semi-autonomous city that bans treason, subversion and sedition, officials said in response to months of mass
Equity benchmark indices closed lower on Friday due to underperformance by banking and financial stocks as the Reserve Bank of India forecast contraction in H1 FY21 GDP growth, cut repo rate by 40 basis points to inject liquidity and extended the loan repayment moratorium by another three months up...