COP26 climate talks pushed back to November 2021

Paris (AFP) May 28, 2020



Paris (AFP) May 28, 2020

Critical UN climate negotiations at which nations were expected to ramp up plans to combat global warming have been pushed back a full year to November 2021, British politician Alok Sharma, president of the talks, announced on Twitter Thursday. "Pleased to have agreed a new date for @COP26," wrote Sharma, Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.


