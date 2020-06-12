|
High School Students Build Lockers for Trip to the International Space Station
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Houston TX (SPX) Jun 12, 2020
Pulling that final zipper closed on a stuffed suitcase or getting the tailgate of a packed car shut is a true feeling of victory at the start of any road trip. Sending supplies to the International Space Station-including on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 test flight that launched the first astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule May 30 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this