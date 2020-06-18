Facebook lets users block political ads, aiming to quell outcry
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Washington (AFP) June 17, 2020
Facebook is allowing users to turn off all political ads in a move aimed at quelling criticism of the leading social network's hands-off approach to election misinformation. The feature being rolled out in the United States from Wednesday and some other countries will give Facebook and Instagram users the option of blocking paid ads from candidates and political groups. The initiative an
Facing pressure from critics who say Facebook hasn't done enough to stop misinformation, the social media giant is adding a new feature allowing its users to essentially opt out of politics altogether.