Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitch, Reddit hate crackdown targets Trump, supporters

Energy Daily Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Twitch, Reddit hate crackdown targets Trump, supportersSan Francisco (AFP) June 29, 2020

Reddit on Monday said it yanked a forum used by supporters of President Donald Trump as part of a crackdown on hateful posts at the popular online bulletin board while the game streaming platform Twitch briefly suspended the president. "r/The_Donald" was among some 2,000 forums or "subreddits" banned as tightening of rules at the news-focused social website, Reddit said. Twitch, the gami
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Reddit Bans Forum Supporting Trump

Reddit Bans Forum Supporting Trump 00:35

 Reddit has banned a long-popular forum frequented by supporters of President Trump.

Related videos from verified sources

Reddit Adds New Member to Board of Directors [Video]

Reddit Adds New Member to Board of Directors

Michael Seibel becomes Reddit's newest board member following Alexis Ohanian's decision to exit in the wake of social justice reform sweeping the nation. Seibel is the founder of Twitch and is..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum in crackdown; Twitch suspends Trump's channel

 Social media site Reddit said on Monday it shut down r/The_Donald, a forum used by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, as it announced changes to its...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

Mooredi2

Mooredi RT @guardian: Reddit bans largest pro-Trump subreddit amid hate speech crackdown https://t.co/brkIDVzPZq 7 minutes ago

peetm

Ü sıɹɹoɯ ʇǝǝd ɹp Reddit bans largest pro-Trump subreddit amid hate speech crackdown. https://t.co/vSUUoOXlHd #facebook 23 minutes ago

filsdelenin

Jacques Gallagher Reddit bans largest pro-Trump subreddit amid hate speech crackdown https://t.co/cZ7B1oEp5U 32 minutes ago

helenyg

Heleny Campoy Reddit bans largest pro-Trump subreddit amid hate speech crackdown https://t.co/LD3YraBqLo 32 minutes ago

PMProuk

Jason Normanton Reddit bans largest pro-Trump subreddit amid hate speech crackdown #SocialMedia https://t.co/mwSDV2kQYe 36 minutes ago

JamesMahonTV

James Mahon Journalist RT @WIONews: .@Twitch and @reddit both have temporarily suspended President @realDonaldTrump's channel for 'hateful conduct' https://t.co/… 36 minutes ago

Mtneedle

Marcia Twitch, Reddit crack down on Trump-linked content as industry faces reckoning - POLITICO https://t.co/91kvxWElIj 46 minutes ago

AirPeace

J.G. Reddit bans largest pro-Trump subreddit amid hate speech crackdown https://t.co/R7yxgbTWan 49 minutes ago