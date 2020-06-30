Twitch, Reddit hate crackdown targets Trump, supporters Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Reddit on Monday said it yanked a forum used by supporters of President Donald Trump as part of a crackdown on hateful posts at the popular online bulletin board while the game streaming platform Twitch briefly suspended the president. "r/The_Donald" was among some 2,000 forums or "subreddits" banned as tightening of rules at the news-focused social website, Reddit said.


