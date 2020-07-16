Astronauts conclude third spacewalk on historic SpaceX mission
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Jul 16, 2020
NASA's latest spacewalk at the International Space Station concluded on Thursday with two astronauts replacing more aging batteries. Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy spent six hours in space during the 230th spacewalk at the orbiting laboratory. The astronauts replaced six nickel-hydrogen batteries with three new lithium-ion batteries, with NASA nearing completion of a two-year proj
A group of researchers say spacecraft using Venus as a slingshot for a gravity assist would reduce energy and costs, and allow astronauts to go on shorter trips to Mars. In addition, crews could attain..