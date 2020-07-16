Global  
 

Astronauts conclude third spacewalk on historic SpaceX mission

Space Daily Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Astronauts conclude third spacewalk on historic SpaceX missionWashington DC (UPI) Jul 16, 2020

NASA's latest spacewalk at the International Space Station concluded on Thursday with two astronauts replacing more aging batteries. Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy spent six hours in space during the 230th spacewalk at the orbiting laboratory. The astronauts replaced six nickel-hydrogen batteries with three new lithium-ion batteries, with NASA nearing completion of a two-year proj
