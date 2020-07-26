Global  
 

Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago

Terra Daily Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelagoOslo (AFP) July 25, 2020

Norway's Arctic archipelago Svalbard on Saturday recorded its highest-ever temperature, the country's meteorological institute reported. According to scientific study, global warming in the Arctic is happening twice as fast as for the rest of the planet. For the second day in a row, the archipelago registered 21.2 degrees Celsius (70.2 Fahrenheit) in the afternoon, just under the 21.3 de
0
