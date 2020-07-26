Highest-ever temperature recorded in Norwegian Arctic archipelago
Sunday, 26 July 2020 () Oslo (AFP) July 25, 2020
Norway's Arctic archipelago Svalbard on Saturday recorded its highest-ever temperature, the country's meteorological institute reported. According to scientific study, global warming in the Arctic is happening twice as fast as for the rest of the planet. For the second day in a row, the archipelago registered 21.2 degrees Celsius (70.2 Fahrenheit) in the afternoon, just under the 21.3 de