Exploding stars may have caused mass extinction on Earth, study shows

Space Daily Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Champaign IL (SPX) Aug 19, 2020

Imagine reading by the light of an exploded star, brighter than a full moon - it might be fun to think about, but this scene is the prelude to a disaster when the radiation devastates life as we know it. Killer cosmic rays from nearby supernovae could be the culprit behind at least one mass extinction event, researchers said, and finding certain radioactive isotopes in Earth's rock record could
News video: Killer Rays from Exploding Stars May Have Caused Mass Extinction on Earth

Killer Rays from Exploding Stars May Have Caused Mass Extinction on Earth 01:23

 Researchers say supernovae deliver "a one-two punch," the blast covers Earth with harmful UV, x-rays, and gamma rays and then debris slams into the solar system.

