Has Earth's oxygen rusted the Moon for billions of years Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Honolulu HI (SPX) Sep 03, 2020



To the surprise of many planetary scientists, the oxidized iron mineral hematite has been discovered at high latitudes on the Moon, according to a study published in Science Advances led by Shuai Li, assistant researcher at the Hawai'i Institute of Geophysics and Planetology (HIGP) in the UH Manoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST). Iron is highly reactive with oxygen Honolulu HI (SPX) Sep 03, 2020To the surprise of many planetary scientists, the oxidized iron mineral hematite has been discovered at high latitudes on the Moon, according to a study published in Science Advances led by Shuai Li, assistant researcher at the Hawai'i Institute of Geophysics and Planetology (HIGP) in the UH Manoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST). Iron is highly reactive with oxygen 👓 View full article

