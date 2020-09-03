Global  
 

Has Earth's oxygen rusted the Moon for billions of years

Space Daily Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Has Earth's oxygen rusted the Moon for billions of yearsHonolulu HI (SPX) Sep 03, 2020

To the surprise of many planetary scientists, the oxidized iron mineral hematite has been discovered at high latitudes on the Moon, according to a study published in Science Advances led by Shuai Li, assistant researcher at the Hawai'i Institute of Geophysics and Planetology (HIGP) in the UH Manoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST). Iron is highly reactive with oxygen
