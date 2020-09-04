Desperate search for crew of ship sunk in typhoon off Japan Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tokyo (AFP) Sept 3, 2020



Japanese coast guard rescuers searched Thursday for the remaining 42 crew of a ship believed to have sunk in a typhoon, after a lone survivor was found bobbing in a lifejacket. The Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying a cargo of nearly 6,000 cows, issued a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday from a position 185 kilometres (115 miles) west of Japan's Amami Oshima island. Japan's Tokyo (AFP) Sept 3, 2020Japanese coast guard rescuers searched Thursday for the remaining 42 crew of a ship believed to have sunk in a typhoon, after a lone survivor was found bobbing in a lifejacket. The Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying a cargo of nearly 6,000 cows, issued a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday from a position 185 kilometres (115 miles) west of Japan's Amami Oshima island. Japan's 👓 View full article

