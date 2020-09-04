Global  
 

Desperate search for crew of ship sunk in typhoon off Japan

Terra Daily Friday, 4 September 2020
Desperate search for crew of ship sunk in typhoon off JapanTokyo (AFP) Sept 3, 2020

Japanese coast guard rescuers searched Thursday for the remaining 42 crew of a ship believed to have sunk in a typhoon, after a lone survivor was found bobbing in a lifejacket. The Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying a cargo of nearly 6,000 cows, issued a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday from a position 185 kilometres (115 miles) west of Japan's Amami Oshima island. Japan's
News video: NZ livestock ship missing in storm off Japan

NZ livestock ship missing in storm off Japan 00:47

 Japan's coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as Typhoon Maysak lashed the region. Libby Hogan reports.

Cargo ship with crew and thousands of cattle missing in typhoon off Japan

 Japan's coast guard found one crew member drifting in rough waters, as the search continues.
BBC News

Cattle Ship with Crew of 43 Sinks Off Japan

 Search on for missing from Philippines, New Zealand and Australia after one rescued during typhoon
VOA News


