Desperate search for crew of ship sunk in typhoon off Japan
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Tokyo (AFP) Sept 3, 2020
Japanese coast guard rescuers searched Thursday for the remaining 42 crew of a ship believed to have sunk in a typhoon, after a lone survivor was found bobbing in a lifejacket. The Gulf Livestock 1, which was carrying a cargo of nearly 6,000 cows, issued a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday from a position 185 kilometres (115 miles) west of Japan's Amami Oshima island. Japan's
