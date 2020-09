You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NZ livestock ship missing in storm off Japan



Japan's coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago NZ livestock ship and crew go missing in storm



Japan's coastguard rescued one person in the search for a cargo ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle and dozens of crew members that went missing in the East China Sea after issuing a distress signal as.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago Coast Guard Opens Fire On Shark Swimming Near 40 Crew Members



A Coast Guard had to fire on a 6-8' shark that surfaced & swam toward fellow 40 crewmembers taking a swim. Petty Officer 1st class Samuel Cintron, a maritime enforcement specialist aboard the U.S... Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Cargo ship with crew and thousands of cattle missing in typhoon off Japan Japan's coast guard found one crew member drifting in rough waters, as the search continues.

BBC News 2 days ago



Bad weather halts cattle ship search The search for two Australians and 38 other crew missing from a cattle ship in the East China Sea has been suspended due to bad weather.

SBS 28 minutes ago





Tweets about this