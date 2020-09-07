Global  
 

Japan's search for crew of capsized cattle ship still suspended

Japan Today Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Japan's coast guard said on Monday that its search-and-rescue mission for 40 missing crew from a capsized cattle ship in the East China Sea remains suspended, with no…
