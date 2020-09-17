Sally drenches US Southeast after hitting Gulf Coast as hurricane
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Pensacola, United States (AFP) Sept 17, 2020
Tropical Storm Sally downed trees, flooded streets and homes and knocked out power, reportedly killing one person, as the former hurricane pounded the US southeast on Wednesday with torrential rain. Sally made landfall overnight near Gulf Shores, Alabama along the border with Florida as a Category 2 hurricane. Slow-moving Sally, which was subsequently downgraded to a tropical storm, then
At least one person has died in Orange County, Alabama, after Hurricane Sally brought a "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding emergency that's stretching along the Gulf Coast, according to The..