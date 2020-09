World's smallest ultrasound detector created Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Researchers have developed the world's smallest ultrasound detector. It is based on miniaturized photonic circuits on top of a silicon chip. With a size 100 times smaller than an average human hair, the new detector can visualize features that are much smaller than previously possible, leading to what is known as super-resolution imaging. 👓 View full article

