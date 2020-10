An ex-army man surprised his best mate and former comrade with a new war medal he had lost



This heartwarming video shows the moment an ex-army man surprised his best mate and former comrade - by giving him new war medals to replace the ones he lost. Tristram Bentley, 42, spent months trying.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 3 days ago

See Koala Sisters ‘Elsa’ & ‘Anna’ Meet for the First Time



In “Frozen 2,” Kristoff sang that “reindeer(s) are better than people.” And after seeing these two adorable sisters meet for the first time, you’re probably gonna feel the same way about.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:47 Published 4 days ago