SpaceX plans Starlink broadband satellite launch Sunday morning

Space Daily Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
SpaceX plans Starlink broadband satellite launch Sunday morningWashington DC (UPI) Oct 18, 2020

SpaceX plans to launch its 14th group of about 60 satellites from Florida on Sunday morning for the company's Starlink broadband network, which is approaching a full-scale public trial period. Liftoff is scheduled for 8:25 a.m. EDT aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The launch would boost the number of satellites in orbit to nearly 800. Afte
SpaceX has successful launch this morning [Video]

SpaceX has successful launch this morning

A successful launch this morning for SpaceX! It comes after a series of scrubbed launches due to weather and hardware issues.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
SpaceX rocket to launch Monday morning at Kennedy Space Center [Video]

SpaceX rocket to launch Monday morning at Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX will attempt to launch Monday morning after multiple scrubbed launches.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:22Published
SpaceX Mission Scrubbed Due To Sensor Reading; Friday Launch In Question [Video]

SpaceX Mission Scrubbed Due To Sensor Reading; Friday Launch In Question

SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its Starlink satellite Thursday morning due to a sensor reading, the company said. The Cape Canaveral launch was canceled just 18 seconds before liftoff. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:30Published

