SpaceX plans Starlink broadband satellite launch Sunday morning

SpaceX plans to launch its 14th group of about 60 satellites from Florida on Sunday morning for the company's Starlink broadband network, which is approaching a full-scale public trial period. Liftoff is scheduled for 8:25 a.m. EDT aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center. The launch would boost the number of satellites in orbit to nearly 800.

