US senators to quiz Big Tech CEOs on legal protections Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Washington (AFP) Oct 27, 2020



Tech platform CEOs on Tuesday defended a US law making them immune from liability for third-party content ahead of a hearing where senators are expected to rebuke the Silicon Valley firms over their handling of social media. The Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday will give lawmakers a chance to confront social media's top executives a week before the election and potentially set the 👓 View full article

