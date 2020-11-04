'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey quake
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Bayrakli, Turkey (AFP) Nov 3, 2020
A three-year-old girl was pulled from rubble Tuesday, 91 hours after a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey, offering a ray of hope for grieving families as the death toll soared past 100. But only hours after Ayda Gezgin was miraculously recovered in the hard-hit town of Bayrakli, rescuers found the body of her mother Fidan, 38, in the same room of their destroyed apartment. Turks hav
