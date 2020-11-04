Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey quake

Terra Daily Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey quakeBayrakli, Turkey (AFP) Nov 3, 2020

A three-year-old girl was pulled from rubble Tuesday, 91 hours after a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey, offering a ray of hope for grieving families as the death toll soared past 100. But only hours after Ayda Gezgin was miraculously recovered in the hard-hit town of Bayrakli, rescuers found the body of her mother Fidan, 38, in the same room of their destroyed apartment. Turks hav
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Yahoo News - Published
News video: Turkey earthquake: Girl, 3 rescued alive after being trapped under rubble for 65 hours

Turkey earthquake: Girl, 3 rescued alive after being trapped under rubble for 65 hours 01:32

 A young girl called Elif Perincek has been pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building in the Turkish city of Izmir, four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A six-year-old girl who only ate chicken nuggets beats her bizarre addiction after being hypnotised [Video]

A six-year-old girl who only ate chicken nuggets beats her bizarre addiction after being hypnotised

A six-year-old girl who only ate chicken nuggets due to a bizarre phobia has been cured after being hypnotised.Jessica Jones would refuse to eat anything other than Birds Eye dippers or Bernard Mathews..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

3-yr-old girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey quake

 "We have witnessed a miracle in the 91st hour," Izmir mayor Tunc Soyer tweeted. "Rescue teams pulled Ayda out alive. Along with the great pain we have...
IndiaTimes

'Our Miracle': Girl Survives 4 Days In Quake Rubble, Cheering Turkey

 The girl's name is Ayda – but officials call her "our miracle," after she was pulled from a collapsed building, relatively unharmed.
NPR

Young girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey quake

Young girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey quake Bayrakli, Turkey (AFP) Nov 3, 2020 A three-year-old girl was pulled Tuesday from rubble 91 hours after a powerful earthquake hit western Turkey, offering a...
Terra Daily


Tweets about this