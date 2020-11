You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'We need an Arizona senator': Mark Kelly, leading race



Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly appeared poised to beat Republican Martha McSally in Arizona late Tuesday night, citing the late John McCain and his wife, a former lawmaker and gun violence survivor,.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16 Published 2 days ago GOP's Mark Sanford says Democrats can 'absolutely' win control of Senate in November



Former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) talks politics with Larry, including why he believes Democrats can win control of the Senate this fall. Plus, how he's trying to stem the U.S. government's runaway.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:55 Published on September 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources Democrat Mark Kelly headed for Arizona Senate win, flipping key state The former astronaut was once stationed in Houston with Ilan Ramon, the Israeli folk hero who died in the space shuttle Columbia disaster in 2003

Haaretz 2 days ago





Tweets about this