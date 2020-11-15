Hard-hit Central America in crosshairs of another hurricane
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Tegucigalpa (AFP) Nov 14, 2020
Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua announced evacuations Friday as a second major hurricane in days closed in on Central America with the region still reeling from deadly storm Eta last week. Eta killed more than 200 people across Central America, with heavy rain bursting river banks and triggering landslides as far north as Chiapas, Mexico. The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami