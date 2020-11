SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" docks with ISS

Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Washington (AFP) Nov 17, 2020A SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station Monday, the first of what NASA hopes will be many routine missions ending US reliance on Russian rockets. "Dragon SpaceX, soft capture confirmed," said an announcer as the capsule completed its 27.5 hour journey at 11:01 pm (0401 GMT Tuesday), with the second part of the procedure, "hard capture," occur