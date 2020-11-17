Global  
 

SpaceX Crew Dragon "Resilience" docks with ISS

Tuesday, 17 November 2020
SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience docks with ISS

A SpaceX Crew Dragon carrying four astronauts docked with the International Space Station Monday, the first of what NASA hopes will be many routine missions ending US reliance on Russian rockets. "Dragon SpaceX, soft capture confirmed," said an announcer as the capsule completed its 27.5 hour journey at 11:01 pm (0401 GMT Tuesday), with the second part of the procedure, "hard capture," occur
