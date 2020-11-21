Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich liftoff replay Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Watch the replay of Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich lifting off from the Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, US, on 21 November 2020. Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich is the first of two identical satellites to provide critical measurements of sea-level change. This latest Copernicus satellite will continue the long-term record of reference measurements, extending the record of sea-level height into a fourth decade. Mapping 95% of Earth’s ice-free ocean every 10 days, it will also provide crucial operational data for ocean forecasting.



The Copernicus Sentinel-6 mission is a true example of international cooperation. While Sentinel-6 is one of the European Union’s family of Copernicus missions, its implementation is the result of the unique collaboration between ESA, NASA, Eumetsat and NOAA, with contribution from the French space agency CNES.



