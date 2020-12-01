Global  
 

Octogenarian snapper found off Australia becomes oldest tropical reef fish by two decades

Science Daily Tuesday, 1 December 2020
An 81-year-old midnight snapper caught off the coast of Western Australia has taken the title of the oldest tropical reef fish recorded anywhere in the world. The octogenarian fish was found at the Rowley Shoals -- about 300km west of Broome -- and was part of a study that has revised what we know about the longevity of tropical fish.
