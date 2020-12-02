Airbnb seeks valuation up to $35 bn in IPO filing

Wednesday, 2 December 2020 () New York (AFP) Dec 1, 2020
Airbnb is seeking to raise some $2.6 billion in its upcoming share offering, which could give the home-sharing giant a valuation as high as $35 billion, an updated regulatory filing showed Tuesday. The California group said its initial public offering would include some 51.9 million shares in a range of $44 to $50. The latest filing appeared to confirm an upbeat outlook for Airbnb, which
