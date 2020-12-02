Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Airbnb seeks valuation up to $35 bn in IPO filing

Energy Daily Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Airbnb seeks valuation up to $35 bn in IPO filingNew York (AFP) Dec 1, 2020

Airbnb is seeking to raise some $2.6 billion in its upcoming share offering, which could give the home-sharing giant a valuation as high as $35 billion, an updated regulatory filing showed Tuesday. The California group said its initial public offering would include some 51.9 million shares in a range of $44 to $50. The latest filing appeared to confirm an upbeat outlook for Airbnb, which
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Airbnb Targeting $2.6 Billion In Mid-December IPO

Airbnb Targeting $2.6 Billion In Mid-December IPO 00:27

 Business Insider reports that Airbnb is planning to raise $2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO. The IPO would give Airbnb a valuation of up to $35 billion. The company plans to list about 50 million shares at between $44 and $50 per share, a regulatory filing showed. Airbnb will list on the NASDAQ...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth [Video]

DoorDash IPO filing shows surging revenue growth

DoorDash, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group, made public on Friday its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster IPO..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
Airbnb to make IPO filing next week -sources [Video]

Airbnb to make IPO filing next week -sources

Airbnb plans to make its IPO registration public next week, putting it on course for a New York stock market debut in December even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, two people familiar with the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Airbnb seeks to raise $2.6 billion in its mid-December IPO, giving it a valuation of up to $35 billion

 The home rental company plans to list about 50 million shares at between $44 to $50 per share, according to an SEC filing.
Business Insider