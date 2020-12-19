International team seeking Covid origin will go to Wuhan: WHO

No specific date given for vaccine re-distribution: Delhi International Airport CEO



Delhi International Airport (DIAL) CEO Videh Jaipuriar on redistribution of COVID-19 said there is no specific date has been given by the government for vaccine re-distribution. He said, "No specific.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published 4 days ago

WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins in China's Wuhan



International investigators have been given the green light to travel to the Chinese city of Wuhan to look into the origins of the new coronavirus. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published 1 week ago