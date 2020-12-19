International team seeking Covid origin will go to Wuhan: WHO
Saturday, 19 December 2020 () Geneva (AFP) Dec 18, 2020
An international team of experts due to travel to China next month to probe the animal origins of Covid-19 will go to Wuhan and will carry out their investigation freely, the WHO said Friday. Asked about the international mission, which WHO has been working for months to get to China, World Health Organization emergencies chief Michael Ryan told reporters the experts were expected to travel
Delhi International Airport (DIAL) CEO Videh Jaipuriar on handling of COVID-19 vaccines said that truck management system is in place to minimize the waiting time. He said, "There's a truck management system for booking slots so that waiting time for trucks carrying COVID-19 vaccines is minimised. We...
Delhi International Airport (DIAL) CEO Videh Jaipuriar on redistribution of COVID-19 said there is no specific date has been given by the government for vaccine re-distribution. He said, "No specific..