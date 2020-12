International team seeking Covid origin will go to Wuhan: WHO

Saturday, 19 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Geneva (AFP) Dec 18, 2020An international team of experts due to travel to China next month to probe the animal origins of Covid-19 will go to Wuhan and will carry out their investigation freely, the WHO said Friday. Asked about the international mission, which WHO has been working for months to get to China, World Health Organization emergencies chief Michael Ryan told reporters the experts were expected to travel