US blacklists Chinese companies including chip giant SMIC
Saturday, 19 December 2020 () Washington (AFP) Dec 18, 2020
The United States on Friday announced it has imposed export controls on 77 Chinese companies including the country's biggest chipmaker, SMIC, restricting its access to US technology over its alleged ties to China's military. The announcement in the final weeks of President Donald Trump's term comes after relations between Washington and Beijing soured under his administration, which saw the