Model for flu spread may not work in Covid-19: Study
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
NEW YORK: A mathematical model that can help project the spread of infectious diseases like the seasonal flu may not be the best way to predict the spread of Covid-19, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have reported. "In the initial days of the pandemic, we depended on these traditional methods to predict the spread, but lockdowns change the way people have contact with each other."
NEW YORK: A mathematical model that can help project the spread of infectious diseases like the seasonal flu may not be the best way to predict the spread of Covid-19, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have reported. "In the initial days of the pandemic, we depended on these traditional methods to predict the spread, but lockdowns change the way people have contact with each other."
|
|
|
You Might Like