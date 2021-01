Hong Kong (AFP) Jan 29, 2021



Hong Kong's economy contracted a record of 6.1 percent in 2020 as the city was battered by the coronavirus pandemic, just months after it was upended by widespread political unrest. The government on Friday said gross domestic product (GDP) declined three percent in the last quarter of 2020 year-on-year, leading to the record decline over the whole year. "As social stability in Hong Kong