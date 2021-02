Washington DC (UPI) Feb 15, 2021



Scientists have discovered a collection of strange sponge-like sea creatures living on a boulder under some 1,650 feet of Antarctic ice. The unidentified lifeforms, detailed Monday in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, were found by a team of geologists drilling through the Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf, which stretches across part of the Weddell Sea. "The boulder came from the