Washington DC (UPI) Mar 29, 2021



SpaceX postponed a test flight Monday for the company's Starship moon and Mars rocket in Boca Chica, Texas. Company CEO Elon Musk posted on Twitter that the flight was called off because a federal inspector couldn't reach the remote site in time. Musk calls it Starbase, and it is about 23 miles east of Brownsville. "Postponed to no earlier than tomorrow [Tuesday]" Musk wrote.