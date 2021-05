Washington DC (UPI) May 21, 2021



Virgin Galactic completed its first successful space flight in more than two years Saturday. "It was picture perfect," Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier told The Verge after the flight was completed. "We're gonna go through the data deeply and thoroughly as we always do." In a statement, Colglazier called the flight a "major step forward for both Virgin Galactic and human spaceflight