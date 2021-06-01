Sri Lanka questions burning ship crew after marine disaster

Negombo, Sri Lanka (AFP) May 31, 2021



Sri Lankan criminal investigators began questioning the crew of a burning cargo ship Monday, as the Singapore-registered carrier smouldered for a 12th straight day in one of the island's worst-ever marine ecological disasters. A fire broke out aboard the MV X-Press Pearl, which was carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid and a huge amount of plastic raw materials, as it was about to enter Colombo