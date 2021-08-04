Thousands Flee Homes Outside Athens as Heat Fuels Wildfires
Published
As the heat wave scorching the eastern Mediterranean intensified, temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the Greek capitalFull Article
Published
As the heat wave scorching the eastern Mediterranean intensified, temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the Greek capitalFull Article
More than 500 firefighters struggled through the night to contain a large forest blaze on the outskirts of Athens, which raced into..