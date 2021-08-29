US Gulf coast braces as 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida looms

New Orleans (AFP) Aug 28, 2021



People evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ida clogged roads headed north on Saturday from the US Gulf Coast, with the strengthening storm set to hit New Orleans 16 years to the day after devastating Hurricane Katrina. "Ida is turning into a very, very dangerous storm," President Joe Biden said as it built to a Category 2 hurricane, packing 100 mile (160 kilometer) per hour sustained winds and hea