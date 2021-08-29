Hurricane Ida approaching Gulf Coast with 150 mph winds
Published
The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as an "extremely dangerous" hurricane Sunday.Full Article
Published
The storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as an "extremely dangerous" hurricane Sunday.Full Article
Hurricane Ida gathers strength as many evacuate Louisiana in face of possible storm surges and powerful winds
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana hospitals already packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge are now bracing for a..