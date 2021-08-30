Watch VideoHurricane Ida became a tropical storm as its top winds slowed over Mississippi on Monday, 16 hours after blowing ashore in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. mainland. Ida pushed so much water into the mouth of the Mississippi that it reversed the flow of the mighty river and...Full Article
New Orleans Without Power As Ida Floods Louisiana, Mississippi
Newsy0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Hurricane Ida: River flows backward in 'extremely uncommon' occurence | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Residents living just South East of New Orleans were surprised to see the waters of the Mississippi flowing backward as the..
Ida downs New Orleans power on deadly path through Louisiana
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Advertisement
More coverage
In pictures: Hurricane Ida causes havoc as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the USA
Hull Daily Mail
Storm knocked out power to all of New Orleans, blowing roofs off buildings and reversing the flow of the Mississippi River
-
Ida Pounds Louisiana, Topples Power Lines and Plunges New Orleans Into Darkness
Newsmax
-
Ida slams Louisiana coast, bringing heavy rain and devastating floods
CBC.ca
-
Hurricane Ida downs New Orleans power on deadly path through Louisiana
CTV News
-
Ida: At least 1 dead, more than a million customers without power in Louisiana
FOXNews.com