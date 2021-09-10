Dates set for Space Station change of command as Franco-German relations awarded Media prize

Paris (ESA) Sep 10, 2021



The dates have been set for ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet's upcoming command of the International Space Station, as ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer prepares to join him on board. Thomas, who is currently serving in his second space mission 'Alpha', will take over the role of International Space Station commander from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Akihiko Hoshide on 4 Oct