Port Elizabeth, South Africa (AFP) Sept 19, 2021



A swarm of bees has killed 63 endangered African penguins on a beach outside Cape Town, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds said on Sunday. "After tests, we found bee stings around the penguins' eyes," said the foundation's David Roberts, a clinical veterinarian. "This is a very rare occurence. We do not expect it to happen often, its a fluke. "There