Toxic gas fears as Canary Islands volcano lava nears sea

Toxic gas fears as Canary Islands volcano lava nears sea

Terra Daily

Published

Los Llanos De Aridane, Spain (AFP) Sept 21, 2021

A vast river of molten lava from a Canary Islands volcano was edging towards the sea on Tuesday, destroying everything in its path and provoking fears it will generate clouds of toxic gases when it hits the water. A new fissure emerged on the slopes of the Cumbre Vieja volcano overnight, belching out more lava and forcing hundreds more people to flee their homes. "The lava flow is movin

Full Article