Toxic gas fears as Canary Islands volcano lava nears sea

Los Llanos De Aridane, Spain (AFP) Sept 21, 2021



A vast river of molten lava from a Canary Islands volcano was edging towards the sea on Tuesday, destroying everything in its path and provoking fears it will generate clouds of toxic gases when it hits the water. A new fissure emerged on the slopes of the Cumbre Vieja volcano overnight, belching out more lava and forcing hundreds more people to flee their homes. "The lava flow is movin