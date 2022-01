Moscow (Sputnik) Jan 04, 2022



Earlier, NASA said that Apophis - the poster child for "hazardous asteroids" - was no longer deemed a threat for Earth based on a refined estimate of its orbit around the Sun. Asteroid 99942 Apophis, estimated to measure 340 metres (1,100 ft) across and identified by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as one of the most hazardous asteroids that could impact Earth, wil