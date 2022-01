San Francisco CA (SPX) Jan 13, 2022



Planet Labs PBC reports announced that the launch of their Flock 4x, consisting of 44 SuperDove satellites, will take place on Thursday, January 13th on SpaceX's Falcon 9 Transporter-3 SSO. This marks the first satellite launch under Planet's new multi-year, multi-launch rideshare agreement with SpaceX. Planet operates the world's largest constellation of Earth observation satellites; and