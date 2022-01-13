Earth simmered to the sixth hottest year on record in 2021, according to several newly released temperature measurements.And scientists say the exceptionally hot year is part of a long-term warming trend that shows hints of accelerating.Two...Full Article
Earth hits sixth warmest year on record
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
2021 Ranks As Earth's 6th Hottest Year On Record
Newsy
Watch VideoEarth simmered to the sixth hottest year on record in 2021, according to several newly released temperature..
Advertisement
More coverage
The heat stays on: Earth hits 6th warmest year on record
Earth simmered to the sixth hottest year on record in 2021, according to several newly released temperature measurements. And..
Upworthy