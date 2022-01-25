New study suggests two paths toward 'super immunity' to COVID-19

New laboratory research reveals more than one path toward robust immunity from COVID-19. A new study finds that two forms of immunity -- breakthrough infections following vaccination or natural infection followed by vaccination -- provide roughly equal levels of enhanced immune protection. The research follows an earlier study that described extremely high levels of immune response following breakthrough infections -- so-called 'super immunity.' That study was the first to use multiple live SARS-CoV-2 variants to measure cross-neutralization of blood serum from breakthrough cases.