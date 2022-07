Tokyo (AFP) July 24, 2022



Dozens of people were ordered to evacuate their homes after a fiery volcanic eruption in southern Japan on Sunday as the national weather agency issued its top-level alert for the mountain. Television footage showed red-hot rocks and dark plumes exploding from Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima, which erupted just after 8:00 pm (1100 GMT). There were no immediate reports of damage, said dep