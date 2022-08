Washington DC (UPI) Aug 5, 2021



The Perseid meteor shower, one of Earth's biggest, is set to peak with best viewing starting Aug. 11. The annual meteor shower will peak the next day, but this year the full moon may interfere with visibility, according to NASA. "Sadly, this year's Perseids peak will see the worst possible circumstances for spotters," NASA astronomer Bill Cooke said in a statement. "Most o