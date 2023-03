Washington DC (UPI) Mar 10, 2021



An asteroid about the size of an Olympic swimming pool has a "very small chance" of smashing into Earth when the giant space rock streaks through the solar system in 23 years. Scientists expect the giant rock to hurtle into Earth's path on Feb. 14, 2046, in what will most likely be a close encounter rather than a direct impact. The asteroid was discovered Feb. 26 by astronomers a