Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

It appears that neither Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, who has so far scored 17 goals in 19 Premier League appearances, nor former Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Stoke City and Burnley striker Peter Crouch ever liked lifting weights. New Year's Resolution to visit the gym more often?! Not for @Vardy7, no chance 😂#BOTN pic.twitter.com/UZ28Hli1xY — Amazon Prime […]



The post Jamie Vardy and Peter Crouch Talk About Their Gym Preferences (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

