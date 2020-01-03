Global  

Melbourne City 3-2 Western United: Hosts hold on despite late collapse

SoccerNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Ten-man Melbourne City held on to defeat Western United 3-2 in the A-League at AAMI Park on Friday, surviving a tense finish after conceding two penalties in quick succession. It was one-way traffic in City’s favour in the first half, with the opener coming after just five minutes as Jamie Maclaren stabbed in on the […]

The post Melbourne City 3-2 Western United: Hosts hold on despite late collapse appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related news from verified sources

Both teams to score at Melbourne City vs Western United 4/6 for Friday’s A-League matchup

Competition: A-League Market: Both teams to score Odds: 4/6 @ Bet 365 In a battle between two sides vying for an AFC Champions League spot this season,...
SoccerNews.com

City almost pay penalty for late lapse

Melbourne City should have won in a canter against a poor Western United side which was short of personnel, but two late penalties brought them into the game.
Sydney Morning Herald


