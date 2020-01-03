Melbourne City 3-2 Western United: Hosts hold on despite late collapse

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ten-man Melbourne City held on to defeat Western United 3-2 in the A-League at AAMI Park on Friday, surviving a tense finish after conceding two penalties in quick succession. It was one-way traffic in City’s favour in the first half, with the opener coming after just five minutes as Jamie Maclaren stabbed in on the […]



