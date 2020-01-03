Global  

Watford 1/1 to beat Tranmere to nil in Saturday’s FA Cup tie

SoccerNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Competition: FA Cup Market: Watford win to nil Odds: 1/1 @ Bet 365 With a golden opportunity to book their spot in the fourth round of this year’s FA Cup, Watford will welcome League One strugglers Tranmere to Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, picking up a 2-1 win over European hopefuls Wolves […]

The post Watford 1/1 to beat Tranmere to nil in Saturday’s FA Cup tie appeared first on Soccer News.
FA Cup: Paul Mullin completes turnaround as Tranmere come back from 3-0 down to draw with Watford

Paul Mullin's penalty completes an incredible turnaround as Tranmere Rovers come back from 3-0 down to draw with Watford in the third round of the FA Cup.
BBC Sport

Watford 3-3 Tranmere Rovers, FA Cup third round

League One strugglers Tranmere produce a sensational second-half display as they fight back from 3-0 down to earn a replay against 10-man Watford.
BBC News


Tweets about this

billymellor45

Billy Mellor RT @WilliamHill: February 2001: Tranmere come from 3 goals down to beat Southampton 4-3. January 2020: Tranmere come from 3 goals down aga… 2 minutes ago

SportingLifeFC

Sporting Life Football What a great day of FA Cup football we've enjoyed: 😲 Fulham shock Villa 🥊 Tranmere fightback at Watford 😓 Cardiff… https://t.co/jG1QyUPKwR 12 minutes ago

ben_hafc18

Ben Watford 3-3 Tranmere Rovers FA Cup Round 3 Wow, I am actually speechless. What a game. The magic of the cup. The g… https://t.co/nFVhpRxc8M 22 minutes ago

LukeSheekey

Luke Sheekey You can’t beat the beauty of the #FACup 3rd round! Rochdale earn a replay at Newcastle w an equalizer from a 40 yea… https://t.co/pHIQg2rZLk 58 minutes ago

_Alfieefc

Alfie RT @DockMoore: Praising Tranmere for their comeback is just like praising Liverpool for a comeback from 3 down 👀. Tranmere fans are just bl… 1 hour ago

mesut_aju

Zeus Watford couldn't beat fucking tranmere 1 hour ago

bruceschoenfeld

Bruce Schoenfeld Newcastle, Villa, Watford all fail to beat lesser opponents in the start of FA Cup action. Watford up 3-0 at home t… https://t.co/GTxwswJy3r 1 hour ago

Mr_Bluebird1927

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Sheffield Wednesday beat Brighton. Tranmere come from 3 down at Watford. Rochdale hold Newcastle. We scrape a draw… https://t.co/R3iOBy2fAT 2 hours ago

